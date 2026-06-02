Line Dancing Fundraiser

Grab your boots and join us for a fun night of line dancing with Lea Balbin of Boots Boogie Aloha! This fundraiser supports Hawaii Children’s Theatre and Kauai Community Players.

Saturday, June 27

5:30 to 8:30 pm

Puhi Theatrical Warehouse

Tickets: $20

The evening will include lessons, open dance, and food and alcohol available for purchase. All experience levels are welcome. Come dance, connect, and support local theatre on Kauaʻi!

Register at www.hctkauai.org