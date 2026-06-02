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Line Dancing Fundraiser

Line Dancing Fundraiser

Grab your boots and join us for a fun night of line dancing with Lea Balbin of Boots Boogie Aloha! This fundraiser supports Hawaii Children’s Theatre and Kauai Community Players.

Saturday, June 27
5:30 to 8:30 pm
Puhi Theatrical Warehouse
Tickets: $20

The evening will include lessons, open dance, and food and alcohol available for purchase. All experience levels are welcome. Come dance, connect, and support local theatre on Kauaʻi!

Register at www.hctkauai.org

Puhi Theatrical Warehouse
20
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawaii Children's Theatre
(808) 246-8985
info@hctkauai.org
https://hctkauai.org/

Artist Group Info

admin@hctkauai.org
Puhi Theatrical Warehouse
4411 Kikowaena St.
Lihue, Hawaii 96766
8082468985
kauaicommunityplayers@gmail.com
https://kauaicommunityplayers.org/