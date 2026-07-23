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Lau Ke Aloha Lāʻau Love: Pollinators & Wellbeing

Lau Ke Aloha Lāʻau Love: Pollinators & Wellbeing

This free, family-friendly gathering invites our Maui community to create art inspired by the native plant life of Maui and Honuaʻula. Led by local artisans, each hands-on session centers on a unique aspect of our native ecosystem. This gathering is designed to connect more deeply with place through hands-on learning that strengthens pilina with ʻāina in the Honuaʻula moku.

Join us on July 23 for our Lau Ke Aloha gathering to create, connect, and celebrate the efforts of Nā Hale O Maui, Lahaina Community Land Trust, & Hawaiʻi Land Trust!

Makena Golf & Beach Club
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Makena Golf & Beach Club
5415 Makena Alanui
Kihei, Hawaii 96753