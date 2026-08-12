Late Night Raqs - A Belly Dance Showcase

Apr. 23-25, 2027

A Late Night Theatre Company Production

* 8:30 PM | All Performances

Facilitated by Samantha Giridhar (MA Candidate)

Late Night Raqs is the first showcase of Middle Eastern belly dance to grace the stage of the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre. Known in the United States as "belly dance," this dynamic art form draws from diverse cultural traditions spanning the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, and Greece. Directed by Dr. Samantha (Sammie) Giridhar, M.A. Candidate in the Department of Theatre & Dance and a practitioner, instructor, and performer of American Cabaret-style belly dance for nearly 20 years, the production explores both the artistry of the form and the rich cultural history that surrounds it. Join us for an evening celebrating movement, music, and one of the world's most enduring dance traditions.

LATE NIGHT SERIES - TICKET PRICES

Regularly Priced Tickets:

$6 UHM Student with current valid UHM ID

$9 Discount Groups (Military, Senior, UH Faculty/Staff, Non-UHM Students - with valid ID)

$11 Regular (Adult)

* Please note that tickets to all Late Night Theatre Company performances will only be available at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office starting one hour before each performance.

Address: 1770 East-West Road, Honolulu, HI 96822