Larry Dupio - Santana Tribute Concert Live at Aloha Theatre

One Night Only at the Aloha Theatre!

Larry Dupio brings Love, Devotion & Surrender, a spectacular tribute to the music of Carlos Santana, to the Aloha Theatre on Friday evening, August 14th—for one unforgettable night only!

Larry will be joined by an incredible lineup of special guests, including GRAMMY Award-winning artists Ed Bisquera and Michael Suprenant, along with some of Hawaiʻi Island’s finest musicians: Trever Veilleux, Yumbel Marassi, Reggae McGowen, Leo Brayman, Josh Timmons, and Pohai Henderson.

Come experience the passion, rhythm, and iconic sound of Santana’s music brought to life by an extraordinary collection of local and internationally acclaimed artists.

One night. One stage. One unforgettable Santana tribute.

Get your tickets while you can!

Friday, August 14th at 7 PM - Aloha Theatre