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Labor Day in Waikīkī: Magic, Rum Punch & an Unforgettable Night Out!

Labor Day in Waikīkī: Magic, Rum Punch & an Unforgettable Night Out!

Celebrate Labor Day with an unforgettable evening of world-class magic in the heart of Waikīkī! ✨🌺

Step through a hidden entrance inside the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel and enter an intimate, air-conditioned 64-seat theater where incredible close-up and parlor magic happens just feet away from you.

The Magical Mystery Show! is one of Hawaiʻi’s highest-rated entertainment experiences, featuring astonishing illusions, audience participation, comedy, storytelling, and internationally acclaimed magician Shoot Ogawa.

Guests ages 21 and older will also receive a complimentary tropical rum punch with a valid ID. Parking validation is available.

There are only two performances on Labor Day, and seating is extremely limited. Make your holiday weekend truly magical and reserve your seats before they disappear! 🎩✨

The Magical Mystery Show! at Hilton Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa
$59–$129
05:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Mon, 7 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Magical Mystery Show!
888-624-4202
info@hotel-magic.com
https://themagicalmysteryshow.com

Artist Group Info

The Magical Mystery Show! / Hotel Magic LLC
https://themagicalmysteryshow.com/
The Magical Mystery Show! at Hilton Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa
2500 Kūhiō Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
(310) 408-9926
info@hotel-magic.com
https://hotel-magic.com