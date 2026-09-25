Kūpuna Connect Brings Digital Skills, Online Safety, and Connection to Maui Kūpuna

The J. Walter Cameron Center, in partnership with Māpunawai, invites Maui kūpuna and their friends to Kūpuna Connect: Building Confidence in a Digital World, a free digital literacy event on Friday, October 16, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku. Registration is required, please call (808) 244-5546.

Designed to help kūpuna navigate technology in everyday life, Kūpuna Connect will offer practical guidance in an approachable environment where participants of all experience levels can ask questions, explore digital tools, and build their skills.

The morning will begin with the general session, “Alert But Not Afraid: Staying Safe Online,” focused on internet security and avoiding scams. Participants will then take part in breakout sessions covering smartphone safety and everyday uses of the internet, including connecting with family, accessing telehealth and medical appointments, making travel arrangements, and using online search tools.

“We hope Kūpuna Connect helps participants feel more comfortable, confident, and independent in the digital world. We want kūpuna to recognize scams, use their smartphones more effectively, and discover how the internet and AI can make everyday life easier, safer, and more enjoyable—whether that means using telehealth, finding information, connecting with family, or exploring new opportunities. Most importantly, we want them to know that technology doesn’t have to feel intimidating. At Māpunawai, we sometimes describe ourselves as ‘professional grandchildren’ because we believe learning technology takes patience, compassion, and someone willing to sit beside you and walk through it step by step. Our partnership with the J. Walter Cameron Center is a natural fit because we share a commitment to strengthening our community and making sure Maui’s kūpuna have the support they need to navigate the digital world with confidence,” said Ka’ala Souza, Board Chair & CEO of Māpunawai.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their smartphones or other personal devices so they can follow along and apply what they learn throughout the morning. All experience levels are welcome, and attendees will also have the chance to take home a free Chromebook.

Kūpuna Connect reflects the Cameron Center’s commitment to bringing organizations, resources, and people together to strengthen the Maui community. The program is presented in partnership with Māpunawai and made possible with support from Spectrum Digital Education

grants.

