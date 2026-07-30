© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kūpuna Afternoon

Kūpuna Afternoon

Join us for our first Kūpuna Afternoon at the Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center. These afternoons are welcome to all, but especially created for kūpuna as an opportunity to meet new friends and build community. We'll play fun ocean-themed bingo and trivia, create art, and learn more about the ocean and our special national marine sanctuaries in the Pacific Islands Region.

Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center
8086005552
pioec.manager@noaa.gov
https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/

Artist Group Info

kaki868865@gmail.com
Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center
1 Aloha Tower Dr Suite #1101
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 600-5552
pioec.manager@noaa.gov