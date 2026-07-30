Kūpuna Afternoon
Kūpuna Afternoon
Join us for our first Kūpuna Afternoon at the Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center. These afternoons are welcome to all, but especially created for kūpuna as an opportunity to meet new friends and build community. We'll play fun ocean-themed bingo and trivia, create art, and learn more about the ocean and our special national marine sanctuaries in the Pacific Islands Region.
Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center
8086005552
pioec.manager@noaa.gov
Artist Group Info
kaki868865@gmail.com
Pacific Islands Ocean Exploration Center
1 Aloha Tower Dr Suite #1101Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 600-5552
pioec.manager@noaa.gov