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Kona Young Architects Workshop

Kona Young Architects Workshop

Dive into the world of architecture under the mentorship of local professional architects! Designed for students in grades 6 through 12, this one-day workshop challenges participants to think critically about key design elements, including natural light, sun protection, airflow, and environmental connection.

Participants will design a tiny-home-style artist-in-residence space for the Mill and bring their concepts to life by constructing a 1:12 scale physical model.

Presented in collaboration with AIA Honolulu, Roth Kimura Architects, and the Donkey Mill Art Center.

Donkey Mill Art Center, Holualoa
$65/$80
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AIA Honolulu
808.628.7243
nancy@pangcomm.com
aiahonolulu.org
Donkey Mill Art Center, Holualoa
Mamalahoa Highway
Holualoa, Hawaii 96725
https://donkeymillartcenter.org/event/?event=6949