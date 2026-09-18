Kona Young Architects Workshop

Dive into the world of architecture under the mentorship of local professional architects! Designed for students in grades 6 through 12, this one-day workshop challenges participants to think critically about key design elements, including natural light, sun protection, airflow, and environmental connection.

Participants will design a tiny-home-style artist-in-residence space for the Mill and bring their concepts to life by constructing a 1:12 scale physical model.

Presented in collaboration with AIA Honolulu, Roth Kimura Architects, and the Donkey Mill Art Center.