Kona Young Architects Workshop
Kona Young Architects Workshop
Dive into the world of architecture under the mentorship of local professional architects! Designed for students in grades 6 through 12, this one-day workshop challenges participants to think critically about key design elements, including natural light, sun protection, airflow, and environmental connection.
Participants will design a tiny-home-style artist-in-residence space for the Mill and bring their concepts to life by constructing a 1:12 scale physical model.
Presented in collaboration with AIA Honolulu, Roth Kimura Architects, and the Donkey Mill Art Center.
Donkey Mill Art Center, Holualoa
$65/$80
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
AIA Honolulu
808.628.7243
nancy@pangcomm.com
Donkey Mill Art Center, Holualoa
Mamalahoa HighwayHolualoa, Hawaii 96725