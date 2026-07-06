Kina OCEAN Day - Film Screening and Talk Story

Ocean films, community education and ocean partners to benefit local conservation.

To benefit the Reef Teach program and in defending the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

Join us for a special screening of the Emmy-nominated documentary, KEEPER OF THE BAY, presented by Kahaluʻu and The Kohala Center! Talk Story with local Kahuna including Aunty Cindi following the show.

Knowledge sharing with local non-profits in lobby and talk story with local Kupuna.

Slide show by Deron Verbeck and Introduction, Raffle to benefit ReefTeach at Kahaluʻu Bay