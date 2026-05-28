Kids Aerial Summer Weekend Intensive Camp (7-12 years old) with Olivia Trice

At Keiki Aerial Camp, your child steps into the exciting world of movement in the air, building strength, confidence, and creativity in a fun, supportive, and imaginative environment. As they explore, they develop coordination and body awareness while learning foundational aerial skills that set the stage for choreography, routines, and future performances.

Using the aerial hammock, your keiki climbs, poses, and flows through transitions and beginner sequences, guided step-by-step by experienced instructor Ms. Olivia. As confidence grows, your child begins linking movements together, developing both technique and their own creative expression.

Each day also includes time to slow down and recharge. During one of the most loved moments of camp, your child rests in a cozy aerial hammock cocoon, gently swaying, listening to calming music, and resetting both body and mind. This balance of movement and rest creates a joyful, nurturing experience your keiki will look forward to all summer long.