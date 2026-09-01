Keiki Hula Hālau 12-Week Fall Series (7-12 year olds) with Kumu Mālia Helelā

By the ages of 7-12, hula students have developed a longer attention span. They have greater facility in using a medley of hula implements, and are capable of more advanced choreography.

Participation in this hula halau (school) is one of the best introductions to Hawaiian language and culture. Children will learn both hula kahiko (ancient hula) and hula auana (modern hula), with the basic steps as well as oli (Hawaiian chants). Some classes may learn to use implements, such as the ipu (gourd drum).

Kumu Mālia imparts a genuine enthusiasm for learning as well as a deep appreciation of nature.

Please reserve your spot to participate and kindly let your instructor know of any injuries or contradictions. Your enrollment is a commitment to all 12 weeks and no credits are refunded for missed classes.

Class size for Keiki Hula is limited to 12 to ensure quality attention.