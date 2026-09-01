Keiki Hula Hālau 12-Week Fall Series (5-6 year olds) with Kumu Mālia Helelā

This series is perfect for 5 & 6 year old keiki (kids) learning to navigate a more structured class setting. This half hour class incorporates storytelling and hula implements to engage your keikiʻs attention. Families are warmly welcome to attend class, as we take regular hug breaks with parents!

Young children seem magnetically drawn to Kumu Mālia. She’s full of laughter and magically engages their attention and imagination. She has produced her own album of Hawaiian songs for children called “Keiki Hula Love”, many of which the children learn and perform in her series.

Participation in this hula hālau (school) is one of the best introductions to Hawaiian language and culture. Children will learn both hula kahiko (ancient hula) and hula ʻauwana (modern hula), with the basic steps as well as oli (Hawaiian chants). Some classes may learn to use implements, such as the ipu (gourd drum).

*Please reserve your child’s spot under your child’s own name, not under the parent’s name.