Ke Kani Hone O Wailea - The Sweet Music of Wailea - Mark Yamanaka
Ke Kani Hone O Wailea - The Sweet Music of Wailea - Mark Yamanaka
Friday, August 21 from 5:30-7pm
Join The Shops at Wailea for a special evening of music with Mark Yamanaka, located in the Lower Valley Performance Area!
Concerts at The Shops are open to the public and are a fun and complimentary way to meet fellow music lovers, visitors, locals and entertainers.
Born in Mililani, Oʻahu and raised in Hilo, Hawaiʻi, Mark Yamanaka is a 14-time Na Hoku Hanohano award winner, becoming one of Hawaiian music's most iconic voices.
The Shops at Wailea
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
The Shops at Wailea
3750 Wailea Alanui DriveWailea, Hawaii 96753