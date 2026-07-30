Ke Kani Hone O Wailea - The Sweet Music of Wailea - Mark Yamanaka

Friday, August 21 from 5:30-7pm

Join The Shops at Wailea for a special evening of music with Mark Yamanaka, located in the Lower Valley Performance Area!

Concerts at The Shops are open to the public and are a fun and complimentary way to meet fellow music lovers, visitors, locals and entertainers.

Born in Mililani, Oʻahu and raised in Hilo, Hawaiʻi, Mark Yamanaka is a 14-time Na Hoku Hanohano award winner, becoming one of Hawaiian music's most iconic voices.