Ke Kani Hone O Wailea - Kamaka Kukona and Halau

Friday, September 18 from 5:30–7pm

Join The Shops at Wailea for a special evening of music with Kamaka Kukona and Halau, located in the Lower Valley Performance Area.

Concerts at The Shops are open to the public and are fun, complimentary events with a chance to meet fellow music lovers, visitors, residents and listen to Hawaii’s and the world’s finest entertainers.

Kamaka Kukona is celebrating 22 years as Kumu Hula. His hula school, Halau o Ka Hanu Lehua, has competed and performed all over the world from Wailea to Japan and Mexico. He is also a two-time Na Hoku Hanohano Male Vocalist of the Year, and a 2015 Grammy nominee. His halau is based in Wailuku, Maui with students ranging from ages 4 to 92.