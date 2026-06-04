Ke Kani Hone O Wailea - Anthony Pfluke & Waiakoa

Friday, June 19 from 5:30-7pm

Join The Shops at Wailea for a special evening of music with Anthony Pfluke & Waiakoa, located in the Lower Valley Performance Area

Eight-time 2026 Na Hoku Hanohano award finalist and 2022 Kani ka Pila Grille Talent Search winner Anthony Pfluke has performed across the Hawaiian Islands, the U.S. West Coast, Asia and reaching as far as the Austrian alps. He is nominated for some of the most coveted categories in the 2026 Na Hoku awards including Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year for his latest release, Ku’u Lei Lokelani, a tribute to his birthplace of Maui.

Anthony is regarded as one of the top ukulele players of Hawaii. This mastery combined with his invigorating 12-string Slack-key guitar and soul-stirring compositions, brought to life by his wide-range and captivating voice, enthralls audiences with every performance, leaving a lasting impression wherever he plays.

Seating is provided throughout the property for guests to enjoy. At this time, The Shops at Wailea kindly ask guests not to bring their own chairs. Mahalo for your understanding. The Shops’ special events and entertainment are designed to complement the guest shopping and dining experience and guests are welcome to come and go as they wish.