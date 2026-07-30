Kaulike Pecaia "Good Fun" Album Release

Kaulike Pescaia “Good Fun” Album Release Concert

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Starts at 7:30 pm

Run time: 2 Hours Including Intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/744459/

Presented by ProArts Playhouse

Kihei-native, Kaulike Pescaia, invites you for some GOOD FUN! Join Kaulike in his hometown as he celebrates the release of his second album, “Good Fun.”

Packed with 7 original songs and 4 classics, this 4X Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Nominee is sure to make you laugh, cry, sway your hips, and tap your feet!

Ticket Information

(Including Fees)

Premium Seating:

$47.70 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$37.10 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$31.80

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$26.50

$5 OFF Kama’aina (with a Valid State of Hawai’i ID)

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/744459/