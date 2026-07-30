Kaulike Pecaia "Good Fun" Album Release
Kaulike Pecaia "Good Fun" Album Release
Kaulike Pescaia “Good Fun” Album Release Concert
Saturday, August 1, 2026
Starts at 7:30 pm
Run time: 2 Hours Including Intermission
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/744459/
Presented by ProArts Playhouse
Kihei-native, Kaulike Pescaia, invites you for some GOOD FUN! Join Kaulike in his hometown as he celebrates the release of his second album, “Good Fun.”
Packed with 7 original songs and 4 classics, this 4X Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Nominee is sure to make you laugh, cry, sway your hips, and tap your feet!
Ticket Information
(Including Fees)
Premium Seating:
$47.70 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables
Preferred Seating:
$37.10 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section
Regular Seating:
$31.80
Partially-Obstructed View Seats:
$26.50
$5 OFF Kama’aina (with a Valid State of Hawai’i ID)
For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/744459/