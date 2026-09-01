Kai Ea & Farewell Concert with Thuan Nguyen, Dustin Hara, Mālia Heleā and Friends. In-Person & Live Online
Kai Ea & Farewell Concert with Thuan Nguyen, Dustin Hara, Mālia Heleā and Friends. In-Person & Live Online
Join us for a heartfelt evening of music, friendship, and aloha as we celebrate Thuan Nguyen before he begins his next chapter. Thuan, Dustin Hara, and friends come together for a special farewell concert filled with live music, connection, and community, a chance to gather, celebrate, and send Thuan off with love.
Learn more: https://stillandmovingcenter.com/event/farewell-concert-with-thuan-nguyen-dustin-hara-friends-in-person/
Still and Moving Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Still and Moving Center
1024 Queen StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96814
808-397-7678
info@stillandmovingcenter.com