Kahuku Memories Talk Story
Kahuku Memories Talk Story
Come learn about paniolo (Hawaiian cowboys) and the Kahuku Unit. Kahuku has a fascinating ranching history and long before the cowboys of the American wild west became popularized, paniolo were wrangling longhorn cattle on Hawaiʻi Island. Uncle John Replogle regales us with his memories and stories of Kaʻū and working on Kahuku Ranch.
When: Saturday, August 1 at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Kahuku Visitor Contact Station. Turn into Kahuku near the 70.5-mile marker on Hwy 11 in Kaʻū.
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park - Kahuku Unit
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park - Kahuku Unit
One Crater Rim DriveHawaii National Park, Hawaii 96718
808-985-6011
havo_information@nps.gov