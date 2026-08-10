Judy Collins (Sweet Judy Blue Eyes, Farewell Tour) (Kahilu Theatre)

Join us for a very special evening as legendary singer-songwriter Judy Collins brings her "Sweet Judy Blue Eyes, Farewell Tour" to Kahilu Theatre.

After more than six decades of inspiring audiences around the world, the Grammy Award-winning folk icon takes the stage to celebrate an extraordinary career that helped define a generation. From beloved classics including “Both Sides, Now,” “Amazing Grace,” and “Send in the Clowns” to the timeless songs of Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, and Bob Dylan, Collins' crystalline voice and heartfelt storytelling have become part of America's musical heritage.

With more than 50 acclaimed albums, bestselling books, and a lifetime of artistic achievement, Judy Collins continues to embody grace, authenticity, and hope. Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience a living legend as she bids farewell to the stage in an unforgettable celebration of music, memories, and a remarkable legacy.

