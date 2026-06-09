In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires & floods, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

John Mulaney is a four-time Emmy Award, Critics’ Choice Award, and WGA Award-winning writer, comedian, and actor. Mulaney is currently performing across the world on his latest stand-up tour, JOHN MULANEY: MISTER WHATEVER.

Last year, Mulaney hosted, wrote, and executive-produced the Netflix talk show EVERYBODY'S LIVE WITH JOHN MULANEY. The show served as the continuation of the series EVERYBODY'S IN LA. The series featured monologues, guests, pre-taped sketches, musical segments and more. EVERYBODY’S IN LA was a six-night live comedy series that explored Los Angeles during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in 2024. In December 2024, Mulaney starred in the Broadway play All In: Comedy About Love, alongside a cast including Fred Armisen, Richard Kind, and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

Mulaney can next be seen in the Amazon MGM Studios film, MADDEN, an upcoming American biographical sports drama directed by David O. Russell.