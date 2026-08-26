© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

John Denver Christmas - Palace Theater

John Denver Christmas - Palace Theater

Rocky Mountain High Experience® — John Denver Christmas Comes to Hilo

Starring Rick Schuler, America’s Top John Denver Tribute Artist

One magical night under the Hawaiian stars — December 26, 2026
Rocky Mountain High Experience® — John Denver Christmas Tribute brings its beloved holiday production to Hilo for one show only, Saturday, December 26, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Palace Theater in historic downtown Hilo.

This heartwarming Christmas concert features Rick Schuler performing John Denver’s most cherished hits — “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song,” and more — along with Denver’s iconic holiday classics from his TV specials and albums, including “Aspenglow,” “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “Away in a Manger,” “Silver Bells,” and other timeless favorites.

Rick Schuler has spent nearly four decades as America’s leading performer of John Denver’s music. His tribute is celebrated for its authenticity, warmth, and emotional connection — many fans say it feels like seeing John Denver himself on stage.

Join us for an unforgettable holiday event filled with nostalgia, joy, and the spirit of Christmas.

Venue: Palace Theater, Hilo, Hawaii • Date & Time: Saturday, December 26, 2026 — 2:00 p.m.

For tickets, tour information, and a video preview, visit https://JohnDenverChristmas.com/

Hilo Palace Theater
$48.50 - $68.50
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre of the Rockies Organization
817-896-3652
brenda@theatreoftherockies.org
https://www.theatreoftherockies.org/

Artist Group Info

Rick Schuler
rickschulermusic@gmail.com
https://www.rickschulermusic.com/
Hilo Palace Theater
38 Haili Street
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
808-934-7010
hilopalace.com