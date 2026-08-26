John Denver Christmas - Aloha Thetre

Rocky Mountain High Experience® — John Denver Christmas Comes to Kailua-Kona

Starring Rick Schuler, America’s Top John Denver Tribute Artist

One magical night under the Kailua-Kona stars — December 28, 2026

Rocky Mountain High Experience® — John Denver Christmas Tribute brings its beloved holiday production to Kailua-Kona for one night only, Monday, December 28, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Aloha Theatre in Kealakekua.

This heartwarming Christmas concert features Rick Schuler performing John Denver’s most cherished hits — “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song,” and more — along with Denver’s iconic holiday classics from his TV specials and albums, including “Aspenglow,” “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “Away in a Manger,” “Silver Bells,” and other timeless favorites.

Rick Schuler has spent nearly four decades as America’s leading performer of John Denver’s music. His tribute is celebrated for its authenticity, warmth, and emotional connection — many fans say it feels like seeing John Denver himself on stage.

Join us for an unforgettable holiday evening filled with nostalgia, joy, and the spirit of Christmas.

Venue: Aloha Theatre, Kealakekua, Hawaii • Date & Time: Monday, December 28, 2026 — 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, tour information, and a video preview, visit https://JohnDenverChristmas.com/