JO KOY: Koy Meets World Tour

Jo Koy is one of today’s premier stand-up comedians, rising from performing in a Las Vegas coffee house to selling out arenas worldwide. His relatable comedy, drawn from his colorful family and Filipino heritage, has connected with audiences across cultures, making him one of the top 10 grossing stand-up comedians each year according to Pollstar and Billboard. He continues selling out and breaking records at prestigious venues around the world.

In 2023, Koy inked a two-special deal with Netflix, with the first special released in 2024. Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn, filmed at the historic King’s Theatre, premiered globally on June 4 and was the #6 most viewed special that year, with over 240 million minutes watched. He recently filmed his upcoming Netflix special in Stockton, CA, set to release later this year. His other Netflix specials include Live From The Los Angeles Forum, Comin’ In Hot, and Live From Seattle. He also released the variety special Jo Koy: In His Elements, spotlighting Filipino-American culture in Manila. Overall, Koy has had seven highly rated specials across Comedy Central and Netflix.

Koy starred in the 2022 Universal Pictures comedy Easter Sunday, inspired by his life and Filipino roots, produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners. He has also appeared in Disney’s Haunted Mansion, voiced characters in Netflix’s Monkey King and Leo, and most recently in Paramount+’s The Tiger’s Apprentice. On television, he has appeared in Mr. Iglesias and Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

On March 21, 2026, Koy and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will become the first comedians to sell out SoFi Stadium. His legacy was cemented at TCL Chinese Theatre in 2026, joining comedy’s elite.

Show may include Mature Subject Matter.