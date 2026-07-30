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JCCH Craft & Collectibles Fair

JCCH Craft & Collectibles Fair

Meet and shop with local vendors at the next JCCH Craft & Collectibles Fair! Browse a selection of Japanese and Japanese-inspired items while supporting small business owners. The JCCH Gift Shop and Historical Gallery will be open until 3:00 PM. A list of this month’s vendors is now available on our event page: https://www.jcchawaii.org/events/august-2026-ccf. Event highlights include:

OHANA ARTS: An all-youth cast from Ohana Arts will perform songs from PEACE ON YOUR WINGS, a musical inspired by the story of Sadako Sasaki and her one thousand paper cranes. The performance will begin at 10:00 AM. Following the performance, visit their outreach and merch booth near the stage.

FREE GALLERY ADMISSION: Did you know that the JCCH’s Okage Sama De Historical Gallery offers free admission during the craft fair? Learn about the multi-generational history of the Japanese in Hawaiʻi through our self-guided exhibit. Donations are appreciated.

📆 Saturday, August 8, 2026
🕘 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Gift Shop open until 3:00 PM)
📍 JCCH 1st Floor Courtyard & Breezeway

*Free event admission. 2-hr parking validation with a JCCH Gift Shop purchase.

Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi
(808) 945-7633
info@jcchawaii.org
https://www.jcch.com/
Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi
2454 South Beretania Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96826
(808) 945-7633
info@jcchawaii.org
https://www.jcch.com/