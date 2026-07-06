Gather your family and friends for a day of shopping at the next JCCH Craft & Collectibles Fair! Browse a selection of Japanese and Japanese-inspired items while supporting small business owners. The JCCH Gift Shop and Historical Gallery will be open until 3:00 PM. A list of this month’s vendors is now available on our event page. Event highlights include:

FEATURED VENDORS: Meet a few of our returning vendors like Amai Star Cafe (matcha + hojicha), FRENCH OHANA (crêpes + croque-monsieur), and Mari's Breads & Things (baked goods).

POP-UP EXHIBIT: Voices from War, hosted by Aimeer Maymay Zhou of the San Francisco High School History Club, is a student-curated six-panel installation that focuses entirely on the profound, everyday human experiences of the era.

GET READY FOR OBON!: Visit the Gift Shop to stock up on bon dance essentials like happi coats, kanzashi, fans, and tenugui.

FREE GALLERY ADMISSION: Did you know that the JCCH’s Okage Sama De Historical Gallery offers free admission during the craft fair? Learn about the multi-generational history of the Japanese in Hawaiʻi through our self-guided exhibit. Donations are appreciated.

📆 Saturday, July 11, 2026

🕘 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Gift Shop open until 3:00 PM)

📍 JCCH 1st Floor Courtyard & Breezeway

*Free event admission. 2-hr parking validation with a JCCH Gift Shop purchase.