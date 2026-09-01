Join us for a morning of shopping local, trading, and taking advantage of a great end-of-summer deal at the JCCH Craft & Collectibles Fair! Browse a selection of Japanese and Japanese-inspired items while supporting small business owners. The JCCH Gift Shop and Historical Gallery will be open until 3:00 PM. A list of this month’s vendors is now available on our event page: https://www.jcchawaii.org/events/september-2026-ccf. Event highlights include:

TRADING TABLE: Bring anything you’d like to trade: Happy Meal toys (Hello Kitty & Friends x Godzilla, BT21, etc.), collectibles, and figurines. Meet-ups will be in the Gift Shop during craft fair hours. Spread the word for a greater chance to complete your collection and meet other local collectors!

バーゲン - BIG SUMMER SALE*: From September 9-26, 2026, receive 50% off a huge selection of preloved in-store items at the Gift Shop for a limited time only. Dishes, lacquerware, figurines, and other treasures will be available for purchase at unbeatable prices!

FREE GALLERY ADMISSION: Did you know that the JCCH’s Okage Sama De Historical Gallery offers free admission during the craft fair? Learn about the multi-generational history of the Japanese in Hawaiʻi through our self-guided exhibit. Donations are appreciated.

📆 Saturday, September 12, 2026

🕘 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Gift Shop open until 3:00 PM)

📍 JCCH 1st Floor Courtyard & Breezeway

*Free event admission. 2-hr parking validation with a JCCH Gift Shop purchase. Discount cannot be combined with other offers and is only applicable to preloved items within the designated section. All sales final. See store for full details and limitations.