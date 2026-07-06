Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring vocalist Sheryl Renee, keyboardist Gilbert Emata, bassist Barney Cortinez, and drummer Jesse Smith. Sheryl creates an elegant evening of timeless standards and smooth swing as she shares her stylings of the Great American Songbook. Seating is limited and often sold out so advance ticket purchase is required at www.JazzMaui.org or https://mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz.

Always an audience favorite, vocalist Sheryl Renee is known as the “Lady with a Golden Voice”. She has shared the stage with some of the best talent in the world including Candi Staton, Larry Dunn, Freda Payne, String Cheese Incident, The Contribution, and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra conducted by the late Marvin Hamlisch. Sheryl performed the national anthem for President Barack Obama and her vocals have been featured on countless recordings and commercials.

Every Sunday Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring an all-star line-up of local and visiting professional jazz musicians in the upstairs open-air pavilion and offers great live jazz music and sunset views. During the concerts, the Chocolate Factory presents a carefully curated wine, spirits and beer list along with three flights of chocolate and beverage pairings for purchase. Chocolate Sommeliers are on hand to assist with pairings or imbibers can create their own.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. Proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz every Sunday in Lahaina, and special concerts, clinics and classes held at various venues around the islands. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.

For tickets visit https:// mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or JazzMaui.org and for more information text (808) 283-3576 or email info @aefcg.org.