Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring the Kauai Feral Jazz Kats - Steve Dubey, trumpet/chromatic harmonica; Kat Ouano Mobley, keys; Mike Latif, bass; and Jake Schmidt, Jr., drums - playing a mix of original music and jazz classics in a variety of styles including fusion, Latin, funk and swing. Sunset Jazz features great live jazz and panoramic sunset views along with chocolate/beverage pairings. Seating is limited and often sold out so advance ticket purchase is required at https://www.mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or Jazz Maui.org.

Steve Dubey has been a part of the Kauai music scene playing trumpet since 1989, performing in bands of different genres including Jazz, R&B and Latin. His second instrument is chromatic harmonica, known as the “reed piano”. Steve has performed and recorded with various artists in the US mainland , Europe and Scandinavia.

Kat Ouano Mobley, keyboards, grew up in competitive classical piano in Wichita, Kansas, studied at Berklee College of Music in Boston, and later joined the internationally-touring hip hop band “Crown City Rockers”. Now rooted in Kauai, she is bringing jazz, groove, and improvisation to her live performances.

Mike Latif, upright and electric bass player, studied music at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He moved to Kauai in 1988 and is currently playing with Kauai Feral Jazz Katz, Jazz Sharks and Lady Ipo. Has has played gigs with touring artists as well as local musicians as a song writer, side man and band leader.

Jake Schmidt, Jr. has been playing drums since the age of five and gigging around the island of Kauai with multiple different bands since the age of 13. Some of his biggest musical influences include Chris Dave, Justin Tyson, Mike Mitchell, and Zach Hill. He plays musical styles that range from experimental rock to jazz to hip-hop, and was recently a Zildjian Young Drummer of the Year finalist. Jake Schmidt,Jr. is 16 years old.

Held in the upstairs open-air pavilion, Sunset Jazz offers great live jazz music and sunset views. During the concerts, the Chocolate Factory features a carefully curated wine, spirits and beer list. The menu includes three flights of chocolate and beverage pairings and pairings-by-the-glass for purchase. Chocolate Sommeliers are on hand to assist with pairings or imbibers can create their own. Sweet and savory snacks and are available for purchase from the café menu.Deluxe cheese plates can be ordered at the time of ticket purchase.

All concert ticket proceeds support Jazz Maui through Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate’s “Chocolate Laulima” program. Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz every Sunday and special concerts, clinics and classes held at various venues around the islands. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.

For tickets and more information about the organization’s education programs and to donate, visit www.JazzMaui.org.