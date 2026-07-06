Jazz Maui Presents Sunset Jazz Featuring the John Zangrando Quintet

Jazz Maui presents Sunset featuring classic and modern jazz by the John Zangando Quartet at the Chocolate Factory in Lahaina. Joining saxophonist John Zangrando are bassist Dave Graber, keyboardist Mark Johnstone, and drummer Indio. Sunset Jazz features great live jazz and panoramic sunset views along with chocolate/beverage pairings. Seating is limited and often sold out so advance ticket purchase is required at https://www.mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or Jazz Maui.org.

Every Sunday Jazz Maui’s Sunset Jazz concert series showcases local and visiting professional jazz musicians. Each week talented guest artists present a variety of different jazz forms demonstrating the evolution of jazz from its beginnings in New Orleans in the 1920s. Sold out shows have featured smooth, Latin, bossa nova, dixieland, gypsy, swing, traditional, and other jazz subgenres.

During Sunset Jazz, chocolate sommeliers serve chocolate flights selected from 24 different types/flavors of chocolate and suggest alcoholic pairings for each flight from an extensive wine, spirits and beer list. Cheese plates and other bistro fare are also available for purchase. Only available for pre-order at the same time of ticket purchase, cheese plates include five kinds of cheese, sourdough roll, crackers, olives, almonds, local lilikoi butter, and fresh fruit.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. Proceeds from Sunset Jazz ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz every Sunday and special concerts, clinics and classes held at various venues around the islands. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.

For tickets visit https:// mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or JazzMaui.org and for more information text (808) 283-3576 or email info @aefcg.org.