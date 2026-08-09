Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring the John Zangrando Quartet performing classic and progressive jazz at the Chocolate Factory in Lahaina. Joining saxophonist John Zangrando are keyboardist Mark Johnstone, guitarist Justin Favell, and drummer Howie Rentzer. Sunset Jazz features great live jazz and panoramic sunset views along with chocolate/beverage pairings. Seating is limited and often sold out so advance ticket purchase is required at https://www.mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or Jazz Maui.org.

John Zangrando or “Johnny Z”, came to Maui in 1980 from New York and has been one of the busiest sax players on the island ever since. He has played or recorded with George Benson, John Mayall, Michael McDonald, Dionne Warwick, and Gladys Knight. He has also played with Dr. Lonnie Smith, Danny Gottlieb and Mark Egan of Elements and was musical director for singer Jon Hendricks for his Hawaii tour. Johnny Z plays tenor, alto, soprano, baritone and bass saxophones, as well as flute, piccolo, bass clarinet and electronic wind instrument (EWI).

Multi-instrumentalist Mark Johnstone is best known for his keyboard work with the Grammy- nominated Mick Fleetwood Blues Band and The Island Rumors Band. He can also be found in a variety of settings as a soloist or sideman, displaying skills on keys, guitar, harmonica and vocals. While working and touring with Mick Fleetwood he shared the stage with many accomplished artists such as Carlos Santana, Willie Nelson, John Mayall, Michael MacDonald, Alice Cooper, Steven Tyler, Dave Mason, Pat Simmons, Sammy Hagar and many more.

During the concerts, the Chocolate Factory features award-winning chocolate/ beverage pairings from an extensive wine, spirits and beer list for purchase. Chocolate Sommeliers are on hand to assist with pairings or imbibers can create their own. Savory and sweet items are also available for purchase from the café menu and cheese plates can be pre-ordered at time of ticket purchase.

Held in the upstairs open-air lounge every Sunday, Jazz Maui’s Sunset Jazz concert series showcases local and visiting professional jazz musicians. Each week talented guest artists present a variety of different jazz forms and every performance is a unique experience. All ticket proceeds are donated to the nonprofit the Arts Education for Children Group, supporting music and arts education for keiki in our community.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz every Sunday and special concerts, clinics and classes held at various venues around the islands. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.

For more information about the organization’s education programs and to donate, visit www.JazzMaui.org.