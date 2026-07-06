Jazz Maui Presents Sunset Jazz Featuring the Jocelyn Michelle Jazz Organ Band

Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz on Sunday, July 12, 2026 featuring the Jocelyn Michelle Jazz Organ Band performing jazz standards to reinterpretations of pop hits. Jocelyn Michelle plays the Hammond B-3 organ and her band includes: John Rack on guitar; “Slammin” Sammy K on drums; Reggie Padilla, saxophone; Will Magrid, trumpet; Midori Ono, B-3 organ; and, Steve Kovalcheck, guitar. Sunset Jazz takes place every Sunday from 5-6:30pm in the upstairs open-air pavilion at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory in Lahaina. Seating is limited and advance reservations are required at mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or Jazz Maui.org.

The Hammond tonewheel organ, produced from 1935 to 1975, was one of the first mass-produced musical instruments which combined the electrical, mechanical and acoustic worlds. It is a keyboard instrument that could produce totally new sounds, and at the same time imitate other acoustic instruments. Considered by some to be the "grandfather of electronic music," from gospel to blues, from rock concerts to jazz clubs, the Hammond organ was truly revolutionary.

Although Jocelyn Michelle also plays piano and guitar, she’s found her true voice on the Hammond B3 organ. A talented composer and lyricist as well as a musician, she has been performing different musical genres for many years and reimagines well-known songs in her own unique style. She could play by ear from a very early age and started piano lessons at seven years old. Jocelyn went on to attend the University of Miami School of Music and then played organ and keyboards all over south Florida. There, she met her husband, guitarist John Rack, and the two went on the become musical and life partners.

John Rack has played guitar in jazz and blues bands with his wife Jocelyn for the past several decades. They played in south Florida and Los Angeles, California. After moving to Kona, Hawaii ten years ago, they’ve performed at Jazz Minds in Honolulu, Gertrude’s Jazz Bar in Kona, and the Blue Dragon in Kawaihae among many other venues.

Steve Kovalcheck is a guitarist and composer whose music blends modern jazz with the blues, rock, and country influences of his Nashville roots. Based in Colorado, he has performed across the U.S., Europe, and Asia at renowned venues like the Hollywood Bowl, SFJAZZ, Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Jazz Cruise, and the Vail Jazz Party. Known for his warm tone and deep swing, has collaborated with artists like Jeff Hamilton, John Clayton, and Pat Bianchi. Kovalcheck has also performed with renowned organists, including Joey DeFrancesco, Tony Monaco, Brian Charette, Akiko Tsuruga, and Bobby Floyd.

Midori Ono has been a professional organist since high school. Hailing from Osaka, Japan she became a fixture playing jazz clubs and festivals in that area, and eventually began to play

jazz shows in the U.S. She released her first album “Green’s Blues” in 1999, a coupling album “Jazz Organ Tribute” with organ player Atsuko Hashimoto in 2000, and “In My Own Way”, Japanese folk songs album with Akira Tana in 2014. Midori played her first jazz organ summit show in Hawaii in 2022, along with Tony Monaco and Jocelyn Michelle in Kona.

Grammy nominee Song and Album of the Year Drummer (Dove and UCMVA Awards), Sammy K is an international educator, clinician and performer. He has appeared on the Emmy-winning Wayne Brady Show, Ally McBeal (with KC &The Sunshine Band), with Josh Grogan, and in the movie “The Fast and The Furious”. He has recorded and or performed with a list of artists including: Bob Hope, The Manhattan Transfer, Burt Bacharach, Dave Brubeck, Steve Lawrence, Jimmy Heath, Lucy Lawless, John Hendricks, and the United States Air Force Band. His playing can be heard on Disney holiday DVDs, major television networks and several films.

Sunset Jazz offers great live jazz music and sunset views. During the concerts, the Chocolate Factory features a carefully curated wine, spirits and beer list. The menu includes three flights of chocolate and beverage pairings and pairings-by-the-glass for purchase. Chocolate Sommeliers are on hand to assist with pairings or imbibers can create their own. Sweet and savory snacks and deluxe cheese plates are available for purchase from the café menu.

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, through its Chocolate Laulima program, supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. Proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz every Sunday in Lahaina and special concerts, clinics and classes held at various venues around the islands. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.

For tickets visit https:// mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or JazzMaui.org and for more information text (808) 283-3576 or email info @aefcg.org.