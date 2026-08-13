Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz featuring the Jeff Hellmer Quartet performing classic jazz standards along with originals from band members at the Chocolate Factory in Lahaina. The quartet is made up of some of Maui’s finest professional jazz musicians: Jeff Hellmer, keys; Paul January, trumpet, Howie Rentzer, drums; Dave Graber. They are being joined by vocalist Abra Joy. Sunset Jazz features great live jazz and panoramic sunset views along with chocolate/beverage pairings. Seating is limited and often sold out so advance ticket purchase is required at https://www.mauichocolate.com/pages/sunset-jazz or Jazz Maui.org.

Jazz pianist Jeff Hellmer has enjoyed a 35-year career as a performer and educator. Twice named a finalist in the Great American Jazz Piano Competition, he has performed and taught jazz throughout the United States as well as in Russia and Taiwan. As the long-time director of the University of Texas Jazz Orchestra, he led performances of the band at the North Sea and Montreux Jazz Festivals and has appeared with jazz masters such as Chris Potter, Joshua Redman, John Clayton, and Kenny Garrett.

Trumpet player Paul January got his first paying gig when he was 11 years old, playing piano for a children’s fashion show in Denver, Colorado. By 1972 he was attending music school, teaching piano and trumpet, and working every weekend. He spent the next 46 years playing in various spots around Reno and Tahoe, as a single performer playing jazz, standards, and pop, or with groups as large as 17 playing everything from funk to big band jazz. He has had the privilege of working with some of the biggest names ever to grace the stages of Reno and Las Vegas.

David Graber, upright and electric bass, is originally from Winnipeg Manitoba Canada and now lives with his wife, Emelyn, on Maui. David has played jazz, Latin, and contemporary music styles in festivals throughout western Canada and the USA including aboard Carnival Cruise Lines. He has performed on recordings and has played with artists such as Sheryl Renee, Larry Coryell, Eric Marienthal, Willie K, Delfeayo Marsalis, Fareed Haque, Mark Gabriel Hasselbach, and Glen Goto to name a few.

Vocalist Abra Joy has sung and played many varieties of music around the world. Exposed to jazz at an early age, she became a lifelong lover of the genre leading her to performances in locales including France, New York, Austin, and Maui. She shares her love the art form through her compelling interpretations of jazz standards.

Held in the upstairs open-air pavilion, Sunset Jazz offers great live jazz music and sunset views. During the concerts, the Chocolate Factory features a carefully curated wine, spirits and beer list. The menu includes three flights of chocolate and beverage pairings and pairings-by-the-glass for purchase. Chocolate Sommeliers are on hand to assist with pairings or imbibers can create their own. Sweet and savory snacks are available for purchase from the café menu and deluxe cheese plates can be ordered at the time of ticket purchase.

All concert ticket proceeds support Jazz Maui through Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate’s “Chocolate Laulima” program. Jazz Maui, a branch of the 501(c)-3 nonprofit Arts Education for Children Group (www.aefcg.org), provides opportunities for participation in high quality jazz music education and performances. Throughout the year Jazz Maui presents Sunset Jazz every Sunday and special concerts, clinics and classes held at various venues around the islands. Selected performances presented by Jazz Maui are live-streamed on the organization’s website: www.JazzMaui.org.

For tickets and more information about the organization’s education programs and to donate, visit www.JazzMaui.org.

