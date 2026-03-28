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Jahi - The Microphone Journeyman at HoMA

Jahi - The Microphone Journeyman at HoMA

Jahi- The Microphone Journeyman talks story with the Hawaiian community about his new book The Journey Continues, which took Jahi to 25 countries around the world and a special life changing trip to Dakar, Senegal. Jahi is an international artist with over 19 albums and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rap group Public Enemy.

Honolulu Museum of Arts of Art Doris Duke Theatre
20
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

JAHWORKS
4157411348
jahimusic10@gmail.com
iamjahi.com

Artist Group Info

JAHI
jahi@iamjahi.com
http://iamjahi.com
Honolulu Museum of Arts of Art Doris Duke Theatre
www.caffest.com