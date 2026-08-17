Into the Forest: Visit Palehua

Visit the Akupu Restoration site and the Pā in the Waiʻanae Mountains!

The Akupu Restoration Site is a 5-acre native ecosystem recovery area in the southern Waiʻanae Mountains on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. It serves as a vital watershed and habitat for native wildlife, focusing on removing invasive species (like strawberry guava) to reintroduce native plants like ʻōhiʻa and Acacia koa.

A tentative itinerary for this site visit:

1. Visit to “the Pā,” a major archaeological site, with cultural/scientific interpretation. The Pā is one of the largest cultural sites at Pālehua. A 40-meter-square walled enclosure, it is aligned with the rise of Makali'i and thus may be associated with Makahiki festivals and the veneration of the god Lono. Archaeological excavations have recovered charcoal dating the site to the 1600s. Recently, the landowners, with the participation of cultural practitioners and the Native Hawaiian community, have begun restoring the walls which had been partially dismantled generations ago.

2. Visit the HQ and Baseyard, possibly with discussion on lessons learned about ‘iliahi germination and growth. (Our ability to do this depends on the availability of the volunteer in charge of the site.)

3. Visit to one or more replanting sites, possibly Akupu Valley Exclosure, which is within the habitat of the O’ahu ‘elepaio.

4. Lunch/snack break at one of the mauka cabins with a view of leeward O’ahu. HFA may be able to provide some light snacks, but participants should bring their own bag lunch and water/drinks.

* We’ll walk short distances so covered shoes are recommended. Bring sun protection, rain protection, and mosquito repellent. We’ll be in the sun at the Pā, and mostly in the shade at the Akupu Restoration site, and the elevation will range from 1500 feet to 2000 feet. In August, it’s likely to be hot and dry, but it can also rain and may be windy regardless.