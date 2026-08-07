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International Overdose Awareness Day

International Overdose Awareness Day

Join H3RC on Monday, August 31, from 3:30–5:00 PM at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol for a community gathering and sign waving in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Community members are invited to come together to remember lives lost to overdose, support those impacted by the overdose crisis, and raise awareness about the need for compassionate, evidence-based drug policies and harm reduction services.

Every overdose death is a drug policy failure. Together, we can call attention to this ongoing public health crisis and advocate for solutions that save lives.

Wear purple in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, and bring a sign if you can.

Hawaiʻi State Capitol
415 S. Beretania St., Honolulu, HI 96813

Hawai'i State Capitol
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 31 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Hawai'i Health & Harm Reduction Center
8085212437
aogata@hhhrc.org
www.hhhrc.org
Hawai'i State Capitol
415 S Beretania St
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813