Join H3RC on Monday, August 31, from 3:30–5:00 PM at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol for a community gathering and sign waving in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Community members are invited to come together to remember lives lost to overdose, support those impacted by the overdose crisis, and raise awareness about the need for compassionate, evidence-based drug policies and harm reduction services.

Every overdose death is a drug policy failure. Together, we can call attention to this ongoing public health crisis and advocate for solutions that save lives.

Wear purple in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, and bring a sign if you can.

Hawaiʻi State Capitol

415 S. Beretania St., Honolulu, HI 96813

