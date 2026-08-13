Intermediate Argentine Tango Livestream from Argentina

Step onto the dance floor and experience the magic of Argentinian Tango with Josefina Stellato. Whether you’re just beginning or building on your skills, you’ll learn to move with confidence, improvise with ease, and create your own combinations. Each class helps you strengthen balance, sharpen coordination, and heighten your awareness as you connect deeply with the music and your partner.

You choose the pace – playful and light or challenging and refined – and discover how Tango can ground you in the moment while lifting your spirit. In our supportive, low-pressure environment, you’ll find yourself not just dancing, but growing, connecting, and celebrating every step.

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