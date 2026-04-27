INPEACE's Science of Kapa Exhibit Pops Up at Kukui Grove

Bring your ‘ohana and experience ‘ike Hawai‘i at INPEACE's Kaulele pop-up exhibit at Kukui Grove. Open daily from 11am - 6pm, the Science of Kapa exhibit is free and open to the public. Immerse yourself through Kilo (Observe), Noi'i (Investigate), and 'Imi loa (Explore)

Take the journey to explore the kapa (cloth) making process at the Science of Kapa Exhibit, Hawaii's first Hawaiian Culture and Science Pop-Up Exhibit.