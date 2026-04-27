INPEACE's Science of Kapa Exhibit Pops Up at Kukui Grove
INPEACE's Science of Kapa Exhibit Pops Up at Kukui Grove
Bring your ‘ohana and experience ‘ike Hawai‘i at INPEACE's Kaulele pop-up exhibit at Kukui Grove. Open daily from 11am - 6pm, the Science of Kapa exhibit is free and open to the public. Immerse yourself through Kilo (Observe), Noi'i (Investigate), and 'Imi loa (Explore)
Take the journey to explore the kapa (cloth) making process at the Science of Kapa Exhibit, Hawaii's first Hawaiian Culture and Science Pop-Up Exhibit.
Kukui Grove
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture
Kukui Grove
3-2600 Kaumualii Hwy.Lihue, Hawaii 96766