INAUGURATION of our new nonprofit: Still & Moving Community Center

Creating sacred space for fresh beginnings, we inaugurate our new nonprofit Still & Moving COMMUNITY CENTER, outdoors, near the shore, at Magic Island. Let’s make a connecting “lei” of friends – new and old – in community!

Bring with you all your good wishes as Kumu Mālia Helelā does a blessing ceremony. Legacy Founder Renée Tillotson points to our shining future. Kenny and Chizuko Endo initiate our celebration with their stellar taiko drumming. Music Maestro Dustin Hara ties it all together with music, accompanied by Sarah Hodges on violin.

In true Still & Moving style, we’ll break out the moves with Yoga, Hula, and Nia, set against the beauty of the ocean and open sky.

And what would any celebration be without the food?!? We’ll finish at our home base, 1024 Queen Street, for tea, coffee, and a light breakfast buffet*.