I Mau Ke Aloha: Community Golf Event

This tournament is to honor local organizations, Lahaina Community Land Trust and Hawaiʻi Land Trust, for their commitment to fostering a reciprocal relationship between people and ‘āina for the collective well-being of Hawai‘i’s communities.



Our intention for this gathering is I Mau Ke Aloha, meaning “towards the constancy of aloha,” which embodies the enduring connection between Hawai‘i’s people and environment.

All proceeds will directly benefit Lahaina Community Land Trust and Hawaiʻi Land Trust.