World Premiere Theatre for Young Audiences Play

Apr. 14-18, 2027

*Post Show Q&A following the Friday performance

Wednesday, Apr. 14 | 7:30 PM

Thursday, Apr. 15 | 7:30 PM

Friday, Apr. 16 | 7:30 PM*

Saturday, Apr. 17 | 7:30 PM

Sunday, Apr. 18 | 2:00 PM

HEY, BLACK CHILD!

Written and Directed by Cameryn Richardson

Told through poetry, movement, and music, Hey, Black Child! is a play for young audiences about finding your voice, your people, and your place in the world. When Salem, a young Black child, moves to Oʻahu, everything feels unfamiliar until they join a writing club in hopes of making new friends. Guided by their Kumu and surrounded by clubmates whose stories literally come alive, Salem navigates joy, uncertainty, and self-discovery as the play explores how we find ourselves—not in isolation, but in relationship to others and to home.

Rooted in Black experience yet universally resonant, Hey, Black Child! is a celebration of imagination, cultural exchange, and the radical act of believing in your own voice. It is a joyful reminder that every story matters and that sometimes, discovering who you are means taking a little chance and daring to dance your own dance.

Recommended for 4th Grade and up.

Content Advisories: This production explores themes of cultural adjustment, self-discovery, and emotional uncertainty in a supportive and imaginative context.

TICKETS GO ON SALE | Mon - Mar 15, 2027

PRIMETIME SERIES - TICKET PRICES

Regularly Priced Tickets:

$9 UHM Student with current valid UHM ID

$13 Non-UHM Student/Youth

$16 UH Faculty/Staff, Military, Senior

$18 Regular (Adult)