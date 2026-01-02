Hawaii’s Woodshow 2026 - Na Lā’au o Hawai’i
Hawaii’s Woodshow 2026 - Na Lā’au o Hawai’i
Discover the artistry, beauty, and soul of Hawaii’s Woodshow — where master craftsmen transform island-grown woods into breathtaking works of art. From bold contemporary pieces to timeless traditional craftsmanship, this celebrated exhibition brings together Hawaii’s finest wood artists for a vibrant showcase of creativity, culture, and aloha.
Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 5pm. Closed Mondays.
Downtown Art Center (DAC)
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hawaii Forest Association
hfia.outreach@hawaiiforest.org
Artist Group Info
1022devans@gmail.com
Downtown Art Center (DAC)
1041 Nu'uanu Ave., Second FloorHonolulu, 96817
(808) 773-7339
kloe@hawaii.edu