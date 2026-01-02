Hawaii's Woodshow 2026 - Na Lā'au o Hawai'i

Join us for the First Friday Opening of Hawaii’s Woodshow — an inspiring evening celebrating the beauty, craftsmanship, and innovation of Hawaii’s finest wood artists. Explore stunning works handcrafted from locally sourced woods, meet the makers behind the masterpieces, and experience an unforgettable night of art, culture, and community. From traditional techniques to contemporary designs, Hawaii’s Woodshow showcases the extraordinary talent rooted in the islands. Don’t miss this one-night celebration of creativity and aloha.