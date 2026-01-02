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Hawaii's Woodshow 2026 - Na Lā'au o Hawai'i

Hawaii's Woodshow 2026 - Na Lā'au o Hawai'i

Join us for the First Friday Opening of Hawaii’s Woodshow — an inspiring evening celebrating the beauty, craftsmanship, and innovation of Hawaii’s finest wood artists. Explore stunning works handcrafted from locally sourced woods, meet the makers behind the masterpieces, and experience an unforgettable night of art, culture, and community. From traditional techniques to contemporary designs, Hawaii’s Woodshow showcases the extraordinary talent rooted in the islands. Don’t miss this one-night celebration of creativity and aloha.

Downtown Art Center (DAC)
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Hawaii Forest Association
hfia.outreach@hawaiiforest.org
https://woodshow.hawaiiforest.org/

Artist Group Info

1022devans@gmail.com
Downtown Art Center (DAC)
1041 Nu'uanu Ave., Second Floor
Honolulu, 96817
(808) 773-7339
kloe@hawaii.edu
https://www.flashpointartshow.com