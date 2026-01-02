Hawaii's Woodshow 2026 - Na Lā'au o Hawai'i
Hawaii's Woodshow 2026 - Na Lā'au o Hawai'i
Join us for the First Friday Opening of Hawaii’s Woodshow — an inspiring evening celebrating the beauty, craftsmanship, and innovation of Hawaii’s finest wood artists. Explore stunning works handcrafted from locally sourced woods, meet the makers behind the masterpieces, and experience an unforgettable night of art, culture, and community. From traditional techniques to contemporary designs, Hawaii’s Woodshow showcases the extraordinary talent rooted in the islands. Don’t miss this one-night celebration of creativity and aloha.
Downtown Art Center (DAC)
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Forest Association
hfia.outreach@hawaiiforest.org
Artist Group Info
1022devans@gmail.com
Downtown Art Center (DAC)
1041 Nu'uanu Ave., Second FloorHonolulu, 96817
(808) 773-7339
kloe@hawaii.edu