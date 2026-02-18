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Hawaii Craftsmen Juror’s Kauaʻi Public Lecture with Jonathan Yukio Clark

Hawaii Craftsmen Juror’s Kauaʻi Public Lecture with Jonathan Yukio Clark

Wednesday, August 12 | 2:30–4:00 PM

🎨 Juror’s Public Lecture with Jonathan Yukio Clark

Hear from Jonathan Yukio Clark, Director of Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, as he shares insights from his work as a curator and multidisciplinary artist, and his role as juror for the Hawaiʻi Craftsmen Annual Statewide Exhibition 2026.

📍 Līhuʻe Library Meeting Room | 4344 Hardy St., Līhuʻe
💛 Free • Open to the public • Potluck welcome
shannonmachine@gmail.com

Lihue Public Library Meeting Room
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Hawaii Craftsmen
info@hawaiicraftsmen.org
hawaiicraftsmen.org

Artist Group Info

shannonmachine@gmail.com
Lihue Public Library Meeting Room
4344 Hardy St.
Lihue, Hawaii 96766
(808) 241-3222
https://www.librarieshawaii.org/branch/lihue-public-library/