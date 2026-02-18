Hawaii Craftsmen Juror’s Kauaʻi Public Lecture with Jonathan Yukio Clark

Wednesday, August 12 | 2:30–4:00 PM

🎨 Juror’s Public Lecture with Jonathan Yukio Clark

Hear from Jonathan Yukio Clark, Director of Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, as he shares insights from his work as a curator and multidisciplinary artist, and his role as juror for the Hawaiʻi Craftsmen Annual Statewide Exhibition 2026.

📍 Līhuʻe Library Meeting Room | 4344 Hardy St., Līhuʻe

💛 Free • Open to the public • Potluck welcome

shannonmachine@gmail.com