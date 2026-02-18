Hawaii Craftsmen Juror’s Kauaʻi Public Lecture with Jonathan Yukio Clark
Hawaii Craftsmen Juror’s Kauaʻi Public Lecture with Jonathan Yukio Clark
Wednesday, August 12 | 2:30–4:00 PM
🎨 Juror’s Public Lecture with Jonathan Yukio Clark
Hear from Jonathan Yukio Clark, Director of Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, as he shares insights from his work as a curator and multidisciplinary artist, and his role as juror for the Hawaiʻi Craftsmen Annual Statewide Exhibition 2026.
📍 Līhuʻe Library Meeting Room | 4344 Hardy St., Līhuʻe
💛 Free • Open to the public • Potluck welcome
shannonmachine@gmail.com
Lihue Public Library Meeting Room
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Craftsmen
info@hawaiicraftsmen.org
Artist Group Info
shannonmachine@gmail.com
Lihue Public Library Meeting Room
4344 Hardy St.Lihue, Hawaii 96766
(808) 241-3222