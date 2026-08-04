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Hawaii Banana Festival

Hawaii Banana Festival

A festival celebrating bananas with loads of fun things to do, see, and purchase! It includes a lecture by expert Gabe Sachter-Smith, banana variety tasting, banana art, and banana fashion show. Attendees can make banana stem print art and compete in a banana cook-off competition. In addition to banana fruits and banana fruits, there are many other fun things to buy and take home. Lastly, several food and beverage vendors will be on site, each featuring something with bananas.

Windward Community College
10-13
10:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Slow Food O‘ahu
808-330-5049
volunteer@slowfoodoahu.com
https://slowfoodoahu.com
Windward Community College
45-720 Keaahala Road
Kaneohe, Hawaii 96744
kamuelam@hawaii.edu
https://windward.hawaii.edu/kani-kuola/