Hawai'i Aviation Expo

The Aloha Chapter of the Ninety-Nines, alongside partners Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Horizon Air, is excited to announce the 2026 Hawaiʻi Aviation Expo. Taking place on Saturday, August 1st, 2026, at the Blaisdell Center, this community-led event is designed to grow Hawai’i’s aviation community by connecting aspiring local aviators with the professional industry.

The Expo serves as a dedicated space for the people of Hawaiʻi to engage directly with our unique aviation landscape. By bringing together local carriers, flight schools, and industry employers, the event provides a clear roadmap for those pursuing careers as pilots, mechanics, and air traffic controllers.

