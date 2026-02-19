© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hale Kanikapila Presents: Rhythym X

Hale Kanikapila Presents: Rhythym X

Indoor dining remains open to all until 10pm.Enjoy 16 beers on tap, upscale pan-pacific pub food, and drinks at Downtown Hilo's newly re-imagined venue, restaurant, & bar. Dance the night away in our Biergarten to the sounds of Hilo's Favorite Dance Rock.

Hale Kanikapila
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe Street
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com