Hale Kanikapila Presents: Rhythym X
Hale Kanikapila Presents: Rhythym X
Indoor dining remains open to all until 10pm.Enjoy 16 beers on tap, upscale pan-pacific pub food, and drinks at Downtown Hilo's newly re-imagined venue, restaurant, & bar. Dance the night away in our Biergarten to the sounds of Hilo's Favorite Dance Rock.
Hale Kanikapila
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com