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Hale Kanikapila Presents: Puna Kat - Jerry Garcia's Birthday Block Party

Hale Kanikapila Presents: Puna Kat - Jerry Garcia's Birthday Block Party

Join the Jerry Day Celebration on Keawe Street with music inspired by Jerry Garcia. We'll cap off the night with Puna Kat & 16 beers on tap while you dance and sing along to all your favorite Dead Tunes. Pan-pacific pub fare served to all ages until 10pm. Full Bar open until midnight.

Hale Kanikapila
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe Street
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com