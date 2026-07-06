Hale Kanikapila Presents: Puna Kat - Jerry Garcia's Birthday Block Party
Hale Kanikapila Presents: Puna Kat - Jerry Garcia's Birthday Block Party
Join the Jerry Day Celebration on Keawe Street with music inspired by Jerry Garcia. We'll cap off the night with Puna Kat & 16 beers on tap while you dance and sing along to all your favorite Dead Tunes. Pan-pacific pub fare served to all ages until 10pm. Full Bar open until midnight.
Hale Kanikapila
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com