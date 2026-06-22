Hale Kanikapila Presents: Pink! It's a Show - Pride After Party

Enjoy 16 beers on tap, upscale pub food, and drinks at Downtown Hilo's newest venue, restaurant, & longest bar. DJ Boy Taco starts the Pride Party at 6pm with upbeat music for all ages in the Biergarten.

21+ Stage Performance starts at 9pm for those with tickets / reservations (seating begins at 8pm).

Indoor dining remains open to all until 10pm when the Hale Kitchen closes.