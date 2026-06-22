Hale Kanikapila Presents: Pink! It's a Show - Pride After Party
Hale Kanikapila Presents: Pink! It's a Show - Pride After Party
Enjoy 16 beers on tap, upscale pub food, and drinks at Downtown Hilo's newest venue, restaurant, & longest bar. DJ Boy Taco starts the Pride Party at 6pm with upbeat music for all ages in the Biergarten.
21+ Stage Performance starts at 9pm for those with tickets / reservations (seating begins at 8pm).
Indoor dining remains open to all until 10pm when the Hale Kitchen closes.
Hale Kanikapila
$10 - 15
06:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Pink! It's a Show
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com