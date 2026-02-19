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Hale Kanikapila Presents: Johnnie Ness Band

Hale Kanikapila Presents: Johnnie Ness Band

Come listen to the fabulous Johnnie Ness Band in our Biergarten while enjoying our pan-pacific fusion pub fare until 10 pm, 16 beers on tap, and a curated selection of craft mock- & cocktails until pau.

Hale Kanikapila
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe Street
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com