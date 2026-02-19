Hale Kanikapila Presents: Johnnie Ness Band
Hale Kanikapila Presents: Johnnie Ness Band
Come listen to the fabulous Johnnie Ness Band in our Biergarten while enjoying our pan-pacific fusion pub fare until 10 pm, 16 beers on tap, and a curated selection of craft mock- & cocktails until pau.
Hale Kanikapila
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com