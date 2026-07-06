Hale Kanikapila Presents: Holy Motherfunk
Hale Kanikapila Presents: Holy Motherfunk
Enjoy the funky grooves and dance the night away in our Biergarten while sampling from our selection of 16 beers on tap, cocktails & mocktails and enjoy pan-pacific pub fare served until 10pm.
Hale Kanikapila
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Holy Motherfunk
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com