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Hale Kanikapila Presents: Holy Motherfunk

Hale Kanikapila Presents: Holy Motherfunk

Enjoy the funky grooves and dance the night away in our Biergarten while sampling from our selection of 16 beers on tap, cocktails & mocktails and enjoy pan-pacific pub fare served until 10pm.

Hale Kanikapila
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com

Artist Group Info

Holy Motherfunk
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe Street
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com